The Boston Bruins improved to 2-0 this season vs. the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night at TD Garden.

The 4-1 win was preceded by a ceremony in honor of goaltender Tuukka Rask who reached 500 career NHL games last week. NESN’s Courtney Cox recaps the celebratory evening at TD Garden with the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts of the game.

Check out the five facts in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images