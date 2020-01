Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins entered Saturday’s action with big time struggles in overtime, losing 11 of 13 games that went to the extra period or the shootout.

Their misfortune changed on Long Island on Saturday night after the B’s defeated the Islanders 3-2 thanks to Patrice Bergeron’s game-winner in overtime.

NESN’s Michaela Vernava has the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts from the game in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images