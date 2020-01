Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins fell to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night in a shutout loss.

NESN’s Courtney Cox brings you the Ford F-150 Final Five Facts of the game recapping the B’s first shutout loss of the season. Check out the facts in the video above.