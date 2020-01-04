Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jim Montgomery has spoken out for the first time since being let go by the Dallas Stars.

The former Stars head coach was fired on Dec. 10 due to “unprofessional conduct” and cleared the air Friday. Montgomery released a statement announcing that he was checking himself into rehab for alcohol abuse and that it was the “appropriate call” by the team to end his tenure with the team.

Montgomery was in the middle of his second season at the helm of the Stars, and currently holds a career coaching record of 60-43-10.

