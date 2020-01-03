Clay Travis believes the New England Patriots’ glory years are about to end abruptly.

The FOX Sports NFL analyst declared Friday on “Lock It In” the Tennessee Titans will defeat the Patriots in the wild-card round, effectively toppling New England’s 19-year-old dynasty. The teams will face off Saturday at Gillette Stadium in what is expected to be adverse weather conditions, and Travis claims the Titans will benefit from the wintry weather at their hosts’ expense.

“… People want to come at me for this, but the Titans are better top to bottom than the New England Patriots are,” Travis said. “Yes, A.J. Brown is a young wide receiver, but Corey Davis, a top-five draft pick, he’s on the other side. You’ve also got (tight end) Jonnu Smith, and more importantly you’ve got (running back) Derrick Henry, and, there is a winter storm coming into New England. Do you know what its name is?: Derrick, baby.”

It’s actually Henry, but you get the point.

“The Titans are going to run all over the Patriots, they are going to win by 10 or more points, and we’re going to get ready to go on the road against the Ravens. Go ahead and write it in stone, it’s going to happen: this Patriots dynasty is finally going to die, and you’re going to have the Titans to thank for it.”

"The Titans are going to run all over the Patriots… Go ahead and write it in stone: this Patriot dynasty is finally going to die and you’re going to have the Titans to thank for it.” — @ClayTravispic.twitter.com/o4pypEjrwO — FS1 (@FS1) January 3, 2020

Travis might not care about history, but it’s worth mentioning the Patriots beat the Titans two years ago in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. Furthermore, who can forget their 2004 divisional-round matchup, in which the Patriots outlasted the Titans in the coldest game in New England’s franchise history?

As for the present, Titans-Patriots predictions have fallen on both sides this week, with ESPN among those siding with New England and Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis and others joining Travis in picking the Titans.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images