Following tough losses in their respective conference championship games, Georgia and Baylor will be looking to end their 2019 seasons on a high note.
The Bulldogs and Bears will meet New Year’s Day in the Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome, home of the New Orleans Saints. Georgia’s SEC title dreams were smashed by No. 1 LSU, while Baylor’s hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff were wiped away with a tough overtime loss to Oklahoma.
Wednesday also could mark Matt Rhule’s final game as the Bears’ head coach. Rhule reportedly is a top candidate for both the New York Giants’ and Carolina Panthers’ head coaching jobs, although he has said he expects to return to Baylor next season.
Here’s how to watch Georgia vs. Baylor online:
When: Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 8:45 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: WatchESPN
