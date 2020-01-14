Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — The Celtics just can’t seem to avoid the injury bug.

Grant Williams briefly exited Boston’s Monday night tilt against the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden after injuring his left shoulder late in the second quarter. The rookie appeared to favor the shoulder shortly after committing a foul with 3:39 left in the half, and headed to the locker room with trainers shortly after.

Luckily for the Celtics, he returned to the court in the second half.

(You can check out the play here, via NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg.)

Another bullet dodged.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images