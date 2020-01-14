BOSTON — Kemba Walker, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum all have a chance at playing in the 2020 NBA All-Star game. And one of their Celtics teammates is willing to go to extreme lengths to help them get there.

Grant Williams has a challenge for Celtics fans: get Walker, Brown and Tatum into the All-Star Game and he’ll dye his hair pink for a month. He’ll even let fans pick which shade.

Need a reason to vote? Williams has plenty.

“Exhibit A: Kemba Walker is the only guard averaging, and actually is the only conference player, 22 points, five assists, three-and-half rebounds,” Williams told reporters following the Celtics’ 113-101 victory over the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden. “Definitely should start in an All-Star game, right? I believe so. (He’s a) talented player.

“Second: Jayson Tatum. (He) recently had 41 points (against the New Orleans Pelicans), averaging 30 (points) over the last couple of games. And — look at this — one of four Eastern Conference players averaging 21-and-six and then has 41 (points) in a game, had six 3-pointers at 72 percent (shooting). So, definitely a talented enough performance to, you know, get into the All-Star Game.”

“And last but not least, Jaylen Brown. Big fan of this guy. Averaging 20 (points) and seven rebounds (per game), a whopping 49 percent from the field. … And … he’s one of three guards averaging seven rebounds. How you gonna do that? Russell Westbrook did it three years ago, come on now. Jaylen Brown. So get him into the All-Star Game.”

And while three players may seem like a lofty goal, Williams believes it’s manageable.

“(You’ve got) three guys who know what they’re doing and second seed in the East behind the (Milwaukee) Bucks, who’s a talented team, and I feel like because we’re the second seed in the East and we keep winning and doing what we’re doing, we deserve three (players). And (that’s happened) the past couple years. The (Golden State) Warriors, they got four in. … I think (the) Atlanta (Hawks) got four in for being the No. 1 seed. But I think Milwaukee will get two or three and I think we should get two or three. For sure.

“Three, actually. Not two. Three.”

.@Grant2Will has made his case and given the fans an incentive to get his teammates, @KembaWalker, @FCHWPO and @jaytatum0 in the All-Star game. Vote now & every day: https://t.co/lwoZWC5Nks pic.twitter.com/BfF9VPMNcq — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 14, 2020

It’s hard to argue with that logic.

Voting ends on Jan. 20 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images