The Miami Heat will retire Dwyane Wade’s number in February, and they’re going all out to celebrate his illustrious career.

Wade’s No. 3 will be raised to the rafters Saturday, Feb. 22 when the Heat take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at AmericanAirlines Arena. This will take place on Day 2 of a three-day event in Miami known as the “L3gacy Celebration”.

The event will kick off Friday, Feb. 21 with “The Flashback,” where fans will look back at some of Wade’s “most legendary moments, as told by the people and players who lived them,” according to the team website. The big show will take place at halftime during the Heat-Cavs matchup the following day, with tip-off slated for 8 p.m. ET.

Things will wrap up Sunday, Feb. 23 with a showing of a new ESPN Films documentary about Wade’s life on and off the court.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images