It’s easy to understand why Bill Belichick would respect an athlete like Kobe Bryant. The things that made Bryant great — determination, incredible work ethic, leadership and killer instinct — are some of the primary values Belichick instills in his football teams.

Belichick on Tuesday shared a touching statement on Bryant, who died Sunday in a helicopter crash outside Los Angeles.

Here’s what the New England Patriots head coach had to say:

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shares some thoughts on Kobe Bryant, with whom he had developed a unique friendship and respect for. pic.twitter.com/dWuWfEdd09 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 28, 2020

Patriots stars Tom Brady and Julian Edelman also have shared their thoughts on Bryant. Edelman even believes the NBA should change its logo following the death of one of the greatest players in basketball history.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images