Eli Manning might create the wound, but he isn’t one to add salt to it.

The now-former New York Giants quarterback was asked about Tom Brady’s “congratulatory” tweet Friday morning at his retirement press conference. In case you missed it, Brady’s message for Manning included a tongue-in-cheek reference to his nemesis’ two Super Bowl victories over the New England Patriots.

“I’ve been around Tom a number of times and see how competitive he is,” Manning said. “We joke around a little bit, but I think it’s not real funny to him.”

Added Manning: “Everybody wants to make it me versus Tom Brady. It’s the Giants versus the Patriots. The defense was outstanding, guys made plays. David Tyree, Mario Manningham, Plaxico Burress in the corner of the end zone … You just cherish those moments.”

Obviously, Manning’s two Super Bowl wins against Brady mean far more to him than he lets on.

Or maybe he really is one of the nicest players the NFL ever has seen. Regardless, his memorable career has come to a close.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images