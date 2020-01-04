Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s been a while since Kyrie Irving has played in an NBA game. (23 games, to be exact.)

And now, it’s starting to cost him.

Under his contract with the Brooklyn Nets, Irving was eligible for two $125,000 bonuses for playing 60 games this season, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks. By missing the bonuses, which were linked to “statistical achievements,” Irving loses out on $375,000.

Yikes. While his four-year, $140 million contract is nothing to sneeze at, $375,000 still is a good sum of money to miss out on.

Maybe next year, pal.

