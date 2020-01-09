Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Unless Tom Brady bolts in free agency, maybe the most obvious need for the New England Patriots this offseason is an upgrade at tight end.

It could be argued that a good bit of the Pats’ offensive woes this season can be attributed to poor tight end play from Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo, while the most productive player at the position, Benjamin Watson, still wasn’t a huge factor and likely will retire.

Because of that, it’s clear that the position needs a boost, if not a complete overhaul.

In a mock draft published Wednesday, CBS Sports Draft Analyst Chris Trapasso has the Patriots selecting Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet.

“Somewhat of a surprise entry into the 2020 class, Kmet instantly became TE1 after his announcement,” Trapasso wrote. “He’s a decent blocker but thrives as a receiver thanks to a huge frame and smooth cutting abilities.”

Indeed, few expected Kmet, a junior, to declare for the 2020 draft. At 6-foot-5, 250 pounds, Kmet is a stout individual who grabbed 43 passes for 515 yards and six touchdowns last season.

It’s clear why a player like Kmet could be such an asset to the Patriots, who still could use a quasi-Rob Gronkowski replacement.

Thumbnail photo via Quinn Harris/USA TODAY Sports Images