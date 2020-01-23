Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Antonio Brown’s off-field issues are coming to a head.

Hollywood, Fla., police have acquired an arrest warrant for Brown, who faces charges of felony burglary and battery. The warrant was acquired after Brown and his trainer, who already has been arrested, allegedly attacked a moving truck driver Tuesday.

“Brown had a firearm stolen out of Dade County in 2018,” Brown’s warrant reads, via TMZ. “Officers should use caution when approaching Brown, as he is known for being confrontational when dealing with police.”

Here’s what Brown’s warrant looks like:

SLATER SCOOP: An arrest warrant was just issued for Antonio Brown. There is no bond. pic.twitter.com/CZpkHbrbZz — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) January 23, 2020

And here’s some additional context from The Washington Post’s Mark Maske:

The arrest warrant issued for Antonio Brown has not yet been executed at this point, according to a Hollywood, Fla., police spokesman. Brown faces charges of burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief less than $1,000. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) January 23, 2020

Brown hasn’t played in the NFL since he was released by the New England Patriots in September. The 31-year-old remains under investigation by the NFL for allegations of rape, among other things.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images