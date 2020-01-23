Antonio Brown’s off-field issues are coming to a head.

Hollywood, Fla., police have acquired an arrest warrant for Brown, who faces charges of felony burglary and battery. The warrant was acquired after Brown and his trainer, who already has been arrested, allegedly attacked a moving truck driver Tuesday.

“Brown had a firearm stolen out of Dade County in 2018,” Brown’s warrant reads, via TMZ. “Officers should use caution when approaching Brown, as he is known for being confrontational when dealing with police.”

Here’s what Brown’s warrant looks like:

And here’s some additional context from The Washington Post’s Mark Maske:

Brown hasn’t played in the NFL since he was released by the New England Patriots in September. The 31-year-old remains under investigation by the NFL for allegations of rape, among other things.

