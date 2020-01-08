Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady Instagram posts always get a good amount of attention, but the quarterback’s post Wednesday got a little more than usual.

The New England Patriots signal-caller shared a photo with a pretty lengthy caption, in which he essentially states that he plans on playing next year. Of course, this is notable seeing as Brady will become a free agent when the new league year begins in March.

In the hours after Brady fired off the post, slews of players and celebrities replied to it.

There was Joejuan Williams and Jamie Collins.

As well as Brandon Bolden, Deatrich Wise, the McCourty Twins and James White.

Jarrett Stidham weighed in, along with Sony Michel.

And finally, so did Cody Kessler, Joe Thuney and Danny Shelton.

Everyone is waiting with bated breath to see what Brady’s next move is, but we’ll probably be waiting a while for a decision.

Thumbnail photo via James Lang/USA TODAY Sports Images