Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died Sunday morning in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif.

But the aircraft reportedly involved in the craft actually is known for its safety.

Bryant, who frequently traveled by helicopter, was in his a Sikorsky S-76 the day of the crash. The model in question — registration N72EX — was built in 1991 and boasted an impressive safety record, according to Business Insider’s David Slotnick.

The S-76 originally was designed for “corporate” and “VIP” transportation, per Slotnick, and was modeled after a UH-60 Black Hawk military helicopter. The aircraft often requires two pilots and comes with “more rigorous training standards.”

However, the S-76 has been involved in its fair share of notable accidents, Slotnick says. One of the most recent incidents, a crash in Turkey in 2017, was believed to be a combination of pilot error and poor flying conditions.

The cause of the crash in Calabasas remains under investigation.

Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images