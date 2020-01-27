Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died Sunday morning in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif.
But the aircraft reportedly involved in the craft actually is known for its safety.
Bryant, who frequently traveled by helicopter, was in his a Sikorsky S-76 the day of the crash. The model in question — registration N72EX — was built in 1991 and boasted an impressive safety record, according to Business Insider’s David Slotnick.
The S-76 originally was designed for “corporate” and “VIP” transportation, per Slotnick, and was modeled after a UH-60 Black Hawk military helicopter. The aircraft often requires two pilots and comes with “more rigorous training standards.”
However, the S-76 has been involved in its fair share of notable accidents, Slotnick says. One of the most recent incidents, a crash in Turkey in 2017, was believed to be a combination of pilot error and poor flying conditions.
The cause of the crash in Calabasas remains under investigation.
Thumbnail photo via Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports Images