Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

No, Tacko Fall will not be going to the All-Star Game, it seems.

Well, at least not in 2020.

The 7-foot-5 Boston Celtics rookie has been a fan favorite across the NBA since breaking into the league. He’s on a two-way contract, meaning he spends a lot of time in the G League, but that didn’t stop fans from coming out in droves to vote him into the All-Star Game.

Thanks to the fan vote, Fall had a legitimate shot to make the trip to Chicago in February. However, when the NBA announced the teams, Fall missed the cut.

Fans, media and players all vote for the All-Star teams, here’s where Fall finished among Eastern Conference frontcourt players.

— Overall: Ninth

— Fan vote: Sixth

— Media: Seventh

— Players: 21st

Full fan/media/player voting totals that show how Celtics fared in each: pic.twitter.com/m3QkgSGCHB — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) January 24, 2020

Of course, Fall did not deserve to make the team for performance reasons, as Brad Stevens pointed out.

The reserves are chosen by head coaches, so seeing as Fall did not make the starting lineup, it is almost certain he won’t get in as a reserve.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images