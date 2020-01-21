The wait continues for Curt Schilling.

Tuesday marked the unveiling of the 2020 National Baseball Hall of Fame class, and just two players, Derek Jeter and Larry Walker, made the cut.

Schilling finished third, landing on 70 percent of ballots. In order to get in, players need to appear on 75 percent of ballots. While never a sure thing, this bodes well for Schilling’s chances in 2021 and, if need be, 2022.

Among other former Boston Red Sox on the ballot, Roger Clemens (61 percent) came in fourth, while Manny Ramirez was a ways down the list at 28.2 percent. Josh Beckett was on the ballot but did not receive any votes, so he is no longer eligible for the Hall of Fame.

This was Schilling and Clemens’ eighth years on the ballot out of 10. Ramirez is on his fourth year, while Beckett was in his first.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images