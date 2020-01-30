Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jimmy Garoppolo hasn’t exactly dazzled under center for the 49ers this postseason.

It sounds like Willie McGinest expects that trend to continue Sunday night in South Beach.

Days ahead of Super Bowl LIV, NFL.com tasked a crew of analysts with predicting a winner between Kansas City and San Francisco, the game’s MVP and a bold prediction. McGinest’s projections across the board favor the Chiefs, as he expects the AFC champions to claim a 34-21 win at Hard Rock Stadium, with Patrick Mahomes garnering MVP honors.

As for his bold prediction, McGinest believes Garoppolo will throw more interceptions than touchdowns.

Not only is the former Patriots linebacker not really going out on a limb here, it wouldn’t be a death sentence for the Niners if the prediction came to fruition. Just look at Super Bowl LIII, which saw Jimmy G’s former teammate, Tom Brady, throw a pick and zero touchdowns in New England’s win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Either way, we probably can bank on Garoppolo not slinging the ball all over the yard. The 28-year-old only amassed 27 combined pass attempts over San Francisco’s pair of victories last month.

