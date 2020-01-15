The College of the Holy Cross and the New England sports community are mourning tragedy.

A van carrying members of the Holy Cross women’s rowing team collided with a truck around 7 a.m. ET on Wednesday morning in Vero Beach, Fla., killing one of the student-athletes and injuring 11 other people, according to CBS Boston. The Vero Beach Fire department said three people were taken to a local hospital by helicopter, four others were taken to the facility in an ambulance and four others were taken there as a precaution.

Holy Cross said in a statement it’s still gathering information about the accident.

“We are aware of a vehicle crash involving members of the Holy Cross women’s rowing team this morning in Florida,” a Holy Cross spokesman said, per CBS Boston. “The College is in contact with the families of our students and with authorities in Florida. We are in the process of gathering more information and making plans to offer support for those involved.”

Photos of the accident scene show the Holy Cross van and the truck both were heavily damaged. A second Holy Cross van was behind the first one when the collision took place but wasn’t involved in the crash.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports Images