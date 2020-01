Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

In this week’s episode of Hoops Now, presented by PolarFleece, Michaela Vernava breaks down the recent Celtics’ loss to the Wizards, Enes Kanter’s hot stretch and the team’s trade targets heading into the trade deadline.

Watch the full episode in the video above.