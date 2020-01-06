Tom Brady, for the most part, has seen and done it all in the NFL, but the future Hall of Fame quarterback soon will embark on unchartered waters.

Brady officially will become a free agent for the first time in his career when the new league begins in mid-March. As we learned from Robert Kraft’s remarks in Peter King’s latest Football Morning in America column, it was “very important” for Brady that he had the opportunity to survey all of his options following his 20th season with the Patriots, which concluded with a wild-card round loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Pats fans shouldn’t perceive this as Brady itching to leave New England, however. King asked Brady how he feels about his impending free agency, and it sounds like the six-time Super Bowl champion hasn’t yet thought about playing for any team other than the Patriots.

“I think I’m just . . . I’ll explore those opportunities whenever they are,” Brady told King. “If it’s the Patriots, great. If that doesn’t work, I don’t know. I just don’t know. I love playing football. I still want to play football. I think I still can play at a championship level. I’ve just got to go do it. I’m motivated to get back to work and training.”

Considering the Patriots currently don’t have much of a future plan at quarterback, Brady, even at 43, might be their best option for the 2020 campaign. But if New England does elect to re-sign Brady, the franchise probably should heed Randy Moss’ advice and “get the man some help.”

