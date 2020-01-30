Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

People just can’t shut up about Tom Brady and houses he might or not own. The rumors surrounding Brady’s real estate ventures have become as prevalent as speculation about his potential free agency sweepstakes.

The question, however, is do we really need to be talking this? Does it really matter where Brady owns property?

Ian Rapoport doesn’t believe so, and he explained why Thursday during an appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak & Bertrand” show.

“Tom Brady buying houses doesn’t dictate where he’s gonna play next year,” Rapoport said, as transcribed by The Sports Hub’s Matt Doloff. “Because wherever he plays next year, he’s not gonna buy, he’s gonna rent.”

.@RapSheet addresses all those reports about Tom Brady and new houses with @ZoAndBertrand: https://t.co/OiRT9coAVE — 98.5 The Sports Hub (@985TheSportsHub) January 30, 2020

Rapoport added that Brady’s family is willing to move around wherever the 41-year-old quarterback goes.

Brady is scheduled to become a free agent March 18. At the very least, fans need to consider that his time with the New England Patriots is nearing an end.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images