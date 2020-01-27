Just because it’s an easy joke to make doesn’t mean it’s not true: The Boston Bruins sure could use Jack Studnicka in the shootout right about now.

The Bruins prospect is knocking on the NHL door, as a full-time stint in the big leagues doesn’t feel very far away for the former second-round pick. Until that happens, though, Studnicka is trying to make the most of his time in the AHL, showing off his skills in the process.

Studnicka, who made a brief two-game debut in the NHL earlier this season, is representing the Providence Bruins this week at the AHL All-Star Game. Studnicka was part of the skills competition Sunday night where he showed off a darn-impressive one-on-one move as part of a shootout challenge.

Yes, that sort of move would probably make him the best shootout weapon in Boston if and when he was called up.

The Bruins don’t start the second half of their season until Friday after going 0-7 in the shootout in an otherwise successful first half.

Thumbnail photo via Jean-Yves Ahern/USA TODAY Sports Images