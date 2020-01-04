Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Isaiah Thomas is in trouble again.

Just two weeks after getting ejected for entering the crowd at Wells Fargo Center to confronting two Philadelphia 76ers fans, the Washington Wizards guard was tossed for the second time this season Friday night. Only this time, it occurred less than 90 seconds into the game.

Thomas was battling Portland Trail Blazers star Carmelo Anthony for the ball along the sideline less than two minutes into the game when Thomas appeared to push the official into the crowd. The official wasted no time tossing Thomas from the game, leaving the ex-Boston Celtic seemingly confused.

Check it out:

The Wizards go down a man early after Isaiah Thomas gets ejected. STREAM HERE:https://t.co/dzCfH15Shm#RipCity pic.twitter.com/WPmAhSVUa0 — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) January 4, 2020

Well, you can’t shove a ref. (But we’ll let you decide if you think that was intentional or not.)

We’ll be curious to see what the NBA has to say about this one.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images