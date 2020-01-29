Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We’re finally getting our first look at J.J. Watt’s comedy chops.

The Houston Texans defensive end gave fans a glimpse at his comedic abilities in a video released Wednesday promoting his upcoming appearance on “Saturday Night Live.” Watt will host the famed sketch comedy show the night prior to Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2.

But Watt’s athletic abilities also were tested in the promo, and it went about as hilariously as you can imagine.

Check it out:

Watt’s episode of “SNL” airs at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC on Feb 1.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images