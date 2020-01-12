Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jake DeBrusk is on an offensive roll right now.

The young winger scored his 14th goal of the season Saturday night to knot the score at one between the Boston Bruins and New York Islanders in the second period.

With the goal, DeBrusk extends his current point streak to three games, while also recording his sixth goal across his last nine games overall.

For more on the 23-year-old’s recent hot streak, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images