At least there was one positive takeaway from the Boston Bruins’ disappointing loss against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Jake DeBrusk has been playing some of his best hockey of the season recently, and it carried over into the Bruins’ 6-5 shootout loss Monday night.

While the youngster was unable to find the back of the net himself, he did hand out two assists on the night. DeBrusk has been on fire over the team’s last eight games recording five goals and four assists.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images