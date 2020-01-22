Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jaroslav Halak was massive Tuesday night.

The Boston Bruins played their final game before the All-Star break Tuesday night, and ended it by coming back in the third period to defeat the Vegas Golden Knights.

Aside from one questionable goal early on, Halak was a monster in net, stopping 27 shots. The Bruins netminder’s most impressive save came when the team needed it most with the score knotted at two late in the contest.

