Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What a game.

The Boston Bruins took down the Winnipeg Jets On Thursday night at TD Garden 5-4 in exciting fashion. Winnipeg and Boston bounced back-and-forth all night with both teams taking commanding leads throughout, but it would be the Bruins who eventually would score the final goal.

Jaroslav Halak, while surrendering four goals in the contest, came up with multiple timely saves to keep the Jets out of the net and give the B’s a chance to complete the comeback effort.

For more on the netminder’s big save, check out the “Save of the Game” video above, presented by TD Bank.