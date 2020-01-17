Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins couldn’t have asked for a better performance from Jaroslav Halak.

Halak shined between the pipes throughout the Bruins’ 4-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night. The night didn’t get off of to the greatest start with Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby scoring just 24 seconds into the contest, but that would be all they would get on the night.

The Bruins netminder stood on his head during a crucial penalty kill while Boston was up 2-1, protecting the Black and Gold’s one-goal lead in the process.

For more on Halak’s night and his impeccable stop, check out the “Save of the Game” video above, presented by TD Bank.