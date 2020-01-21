Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A busted thumb didn’t slow Jaylen Brown down Monday night at TD Garden.

Brown, who’d missed the Celtics’ last two games with a sprained right thumb, dropped 20 points in Boston’s blowout win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Not only was the fourth-year swingman looking for his shot on the perimeter, he also was attacking the rim with ferocity, as evidenced by his posterization of LeBron James.

The 23-year-old only could contain his excitement about the highlight-reel dunk for so long after the game. After initially chalking it up as “just being aggressive,” Brown slid into some candor.

“I ain’t gonna lie. It was pretty nice,” Brown said, per ESPN’s Tim Bontemps. “It was pretty awesome.”

Brown also admitted dunking on James was on his bucket list.

“I ain’t gonna lie. Yeah,” Brown said.

Brown’s slam was undoubtedly impressive, but it wasn’t better than Jayson Tatum’s dunk over James in the 2018 Eastern Conference Finals.

Well, that’s what Tatum believes at least.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images