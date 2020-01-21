Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jayson Tatum marveled as Boston Celtics teammate Jaylen Brown elevated and threw down a thunderous dunk on Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James in the hosts’ win Monday at TD Garden.

Tatum met with reporters after the Celtics’ 139-107 victory and stated how impressed he was by the play, per CLNS Media’s Mike Petraglia

“That was a hell of a play by Jaylen” Tatum said. “He’s so gifted, especially athletically. I was surprised. I didn’t think he was going to dunk it. JB is a hell of an athlete, hell of a player.”

But that doesn’t mean it was better than his own during Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals in 2018.

“I’mma say me,” Tatum said, cracking a smile, when he was asked what was the better of the two.

At least the two were in agreement. Brown told reporters he “definitely” thought Tatum’s was the better of the two throw downs, especially since it was in the playoffs.

But Brown still managed to give himself some credit saying, “I ain’t going to lie, it was pretty nice” as he cracked a smile.

James, on the other hand, didn’t put much thought into it. But it’s surely something both Tatum and Brown will remember.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images