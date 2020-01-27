Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics once again will take the floor at less than full health Tuesday against the Miami Heat.

Celtics standout Jayson Tatum is doubtful to play in his third consecutive game while Enes Kanter has been ruled out. Rookie Javonte Green remains questionable, according team reporter Marc D’Amico.

Tatum suffered a right groin strain against the Memphis Grizzlies last Wednesday, the same night Kanter was injured with a right hip contusion. Both have missed the last two games during the team’s three-game road trip.

Green’s availability remains questionable due to left knee soreness. The rookie forward played 16 minutes against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday and a season-high 28 minutes against the Orlando Magic on Friday.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images