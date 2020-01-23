BOSTON — Jayson Tatum suffered a right groin strain in the third quarter of Wednesday’s Boston Celtics-Memphis Grizzlies game, and quickly was ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

The Celtics forward walked off the floor before a stoppage in play in the period.

After being ruled out, Tatum did return to the Boston bench at the start of the fourth quarter, with the Celtics possessing a 99-63 lead.

Tatum had put together a strong performance before suffering the injury, scoring 23 points in 26 minutes.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images