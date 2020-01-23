BOSTON — Jayson Tatum suffered a right groin strain in the third quarter of Wednesday’s Boston Celtics-Memphis Grizzlies game, and quickly was ruled out for the remainder of the contest.
The Celtics forward walked off the floor before a stoppage in play in the period.
Jayson Tatum, right groin strain, will not return to tonight's game vs Memphis pic.twitter.com/ZwvzdNzE8c
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 23, 2020
After being ruled out, Tatum did return to the Boston bench at the start of the fourth quarter, with the Celtics possessing a 99-63 lead.
Tatum had put together a strong performance before suffering the injury, scoring 23 points in 26 minutes.
