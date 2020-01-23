Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — Already down Jaylen Brown, the Boston Celtics didn’t have much room for another injury.

And it appears they dodged a significant bullet.

Jayson Tatum suffered a right groin strain in the C’s 119-95 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies at TD Garden on Wednesday.

After driving to the basket during the third quarter, Tatum pulled up and clearly had tweaked something. He didn’t run down to the defensive end, and when the Celtics regained possession he walked straight off the court and to the locker room.

(You can watch the play here.)

It did not take long for the Celtics to rule Tatum out for the remainder of the game, though he did go back and sit on the bench in the fourth quarter.

After the game, Brad Stevens shared an update on the 21-year-old.

“I don’t know what everybody’s been told, but (a groin strain is) exactly what I was told,” Stevens said. “Didn’t sound like it was too bad, not too concerned about it. He’ll get a test tonight just to make sure, then we’ll figure out more tomorrow when we travel.”

Tatum finished his night with 23 points on 9-for-18 shooting in 26 minutes. He also added seven rebounds and four assists.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images