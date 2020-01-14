Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Another big name has hit the Celtics injury report, although it doesn’t appear too serious at the moment.

Jayson Tatum was on Tuesday’s injury report with right knee soreness. Luckily, the team him listed as “probable” for Wednesday’s game against the Detroit Pistons at TD Garden.

Daniel Theis also is battling some soreness in his right knee, which Stevens attributed to tendonitis Monday. He is “questionable” for Wednesday’s matchup.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Detroit: Jayson Tatum (Right Knee Soreness) – PROBABLE

Daniel Theis (Right Knee Soreness) – QUESTIONABLE

Robert Williams (Left Hip Bone Edema) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 14, 2020

It’s unclear what sparked Tatum’s soreness — whether it be typical midseason wear-and-tear or sparked by some specific occurrence. Either way, the Celtics’ hectic schedule likely hasn’t helped, so this news certainly is worth keeping an eye on as they enter yet another busy stretch with back-to-back games against the Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

We’ll see where Tatum stands when the C’s takes on the Pistons on Wednesday night.

