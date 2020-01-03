Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tacko Fall’s popularity reached another level Thursday when the NBA released its first update on fan voting for this season’s All-Star Game.

The 7-foot-5 rookie ranked sixth among Eastern Conference front-court players, trailing only Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Pascal Siakam, Jimmy Butler and Boston Celtics teammate Jayson Tatum.

This came as a shock to many given that Fall has played just 11 minutes across three NBA games. But Tatum insisted Friday he wasn’t surprised at all, having witnessed firsthand just how much fans — C’s supporters, in particular — seem to love the outgoing big man.

“Tacko got a standing ovation at Madison Square Garden,” Tatum told reporters, per MassLive.com. “Tacko the GOAT.”

Brad Stevens wasn’t quite as thrilled when asked about Fall’s random All-Star Game bid, but the coach’s skepticism has nothing to do with the 24-year-old, who has drawn immense praise for his work ethic, character and continued development since joining the C’s. Rather, Stevens isn’t high on the system as a whole, which obviously has serious flaws if Fall actually winds up with an All-Star nod.

All told, Fall still has some ground to cover to catch those ranked ahead of him in voting. Thus, it’s unlikely we’ll see him representing the Celtics in Chicago come February, unless folks really start to stuff the ballot box. His galvanizing presence and positive contributions — on and off the court — have made for a fun story this season, though. And that’s a massive change of pace from last season, when Boston’s questionable chemistry played a major role in the team’s downfall.

So, go ahead. Vote for Tacko. Why not?

