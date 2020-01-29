Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Either Jaylen Brown or Jayson Tatum might be on the outside looking in next month.

Five NBA.com writers evaluated whether either Boston Celtics forward warrants selection as a reserve in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game on Wednesday in a column. Brown and Tatum both are enjoying fine seasons and deserve All-Star consideration. However, each NBA.com writer believes only one of the Celtics’ young guns should join Kemba Walker among Boston’s representatives at All-Star weekend in Chicago.

Here’s which Celtic each NBA.com writer picked:

Steve Aschburner: Tatum (no explanation)

Shaun Powell: Jaylen Brown or Jayson Tatum? Total coin toss between Celtics teammates and either would be fine. Brown seems a bit better all-around and on both ends so far this season.

John Schuhmann: Last spot: Tatum. The third-year forward gets the edge over teammate Jaylen Brown (who’s been more efficient) for a little bit more per-game production and about 150 more minutes played. Tatum has also been a very good defender for the league’s third-ranked defense. … .

Sekou Smith: The difference between Brown and Jayson Tatum is razor thin … they’re both worthy. It was Brown by a hair.

Michael C. Wright: Tatum (no explanation)

Tatum wins NBA.com’s informal poll 3-2. These results, combined with ESPN’s Zach Lowe’s choice of Brown over Tatum, demonstrate how difficult choosing only one of the Celtics stars is this season.

Thirty NBA head coaches will select the All-Star Game reserves by vote. The NBA will reveal the reserves Friday.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images