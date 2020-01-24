Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics will face the Orlando Magic without at least one of their biggest guns.

The C’s announced Friday in their injury report Jayson Tatum will miss the game due to a groin strain. Despite the bad news about Friday’s game, Tatum insists the injury isn’t too serious.

#NEBHInjuryReport Jayson Tatum says he will not play tonight and is day-to-day with a groin strain. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 24, 2020

Tatum suffered the groin strain Wednesday during the Celtics’ win over the Memphis Grizzlies. He left the game in the third quarter and did not return. Afterward Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said the injury wasn’t too concerning, easing fears of a potentially long layoff.

Tatum’s self-assessment suggests he won’t miss too much time, but the Celtics undoubtedly are better off with him in the lineup than out of the rotation entirely.

As for the status of injured duo Enes Kanter and Jaylen Brown, the Celtics had no update on the one they issued Thursday. Kanter still will miss the Magic game as well as Saturday’s contest with the Pelicans. Brown will be a game-time decision Friday.

#NEBHInjuryReport Enes Kanter is likely to miss the next two games with a right hip contusion, according to Brad Stevens. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 24, 2020

The Celtics versus Magic game will tip off at 7 p.m. ET at Amway Center.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images