The Boston Red Sox experienced quite the shake-up Tuesday evening.

The Red Sox and manager Alex Cora have agreed to mutually part ways less than two years after Cora helped lead the franchise to a 2018 World Series title. The decision came one day after A.J. Hinch and Jeff Luhnow both were issued year-long suspensions by Major League Baseball and subsequently fired by the Houston Astros.

The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey joined Emerson Lotzia and Cealey Godwin on Tuesday to discuss the news. Given what transpired with Hinch and Luhnow, McCaffrey said “the writing was on the wall” for Cora and his tenure in Boston.

