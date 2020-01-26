The Jenna Fischer-John Krasinski rivalry lives on (kinda).

Fischer, a noted St. Louis Blues fan, and Krasinski, a Boston Bruins supporter, went back and forth often during the 2019 Stanley Cup Final. Of course, St. Louis won the Cup last June over Boston, giving Fischer the upper hand in the feud between “The Office” co-stars.

Well, the 2020 NHL All-Star game is taking place in St. Louis, and Fischer is the Atlantic Division honorary coach. Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy will be behind the bench for the Atlantic as well, so Fischer made sure Krasinski was aware.

Hey @johnkrasinski look who I’m teaming up with!! We are working together to bring the Atlantic Division a WIN tonight at the @NHL All Stars Game! Tonight we put all differences aside to beat that jerk Jon Hamm! @nbc pic.twitter.com/5nXoYxFT3N — Jenna Fischer (@jennafischer) January 26, 2020

What a tandem.

Thumbnail photo via Dennis Wierzbicki/USA TODAY Sports Images