It didn’t take long for Jeremy Lauzon to make an impact Tuesday.

The 22-year-old was recalled by the Boston Bruins ahead of the team’s matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights, and responded by potting his second-career goal 11:40 into the first period.

Vegas jumped on the board first with Mark Stone pushing the puck past Jaroslav Halak just over a minute into the contest, but Lauzon’s strike knotted the score entering the first intermission.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images