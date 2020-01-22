Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — Welcome back, Jeremy Lauzon.

The Bruins recalled the defenseman Tuesday ahead of Boston’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights at TD Garden.

And he delivered.

David Krejci and Danton Heinen both provided some strong forechecks before Lauzon got the puck and blasted one from the point to tie things up at 1-1.

Take a look:

What a bomb.

The tally marked the second of Lauzon’s career, with his first coming against the same Golden Knights team at TD Garden last season.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images