The words “lose my number” apparently never have been uttered between Bill Belichick and Jimmy Garoppolo.

During Monday night’s Super Bowl LIV media day, Garoppolo confirmed that Belichick still texts him after games. The New England Patriots head coach reportedly sent texts to Garoppolo after trading him to the San Francisco 49ers in 2017.

So, two years later, what does Belichick say to his former backup quarterback?

“Congratulations, things like that,” Garoppolo said Monday night in response to a question from 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Rich Shertenlieb. “…We had a great relationship. He was always a great guy — very honest, straightforward. I always appreciate him for that.

On how often Belichick texts him, Garoppolo added: “It’s every now and again. There’s no real rhyme or reason for it, just whenever he feels like it. Whenever he does, it’s always an honor.”

Belichick isn’t the only member of the Patriots who still maintains an open line of communication with Garoppolo. Tom Brady — whose days in New England might be numbered — congratulated Garoppolo after he led to the Niners to a Super Bowl LIV berth.

Garoppolo will look to earn his first Lombardi Trophy on Sunday when San Francisco faces Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas Defelice/USA TODAY Sports Images