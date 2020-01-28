Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

MIAMI — Yes, Jimmy Garoppolo has been in contact with his former teammate, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, since the San Francisco 49ers advanced to Super Bowl LIV.

Brady’s message was simple.

“Yeah, he shot me a text congratulating on the NFC Championship and wished me good luck here,” Garoppolo said Monday night at Super Bowl LIV Opening Night. “So, it was pretty cool. … Just go handle business. It wasn’t too complicated or anything: Just go win.”

It helps that Garoppolo plays for the team Brady, a Bay Area native, grew up supporting, no doubt.

Brady and Garoppolo played together for three-and-half seasons from 2014 to 2017. They won two Super Bowls together, so Garoppolo knows a thing or two about earning a ring.

The 49ers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

