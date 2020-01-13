Jimmy Johnson was quick to thank his players upon learning he’ll become a football immortal, and arguably the most important player of his coaching tenure couldn’t help but get emotional.

Johnson on Sunday learned he will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this summer. The former Dallas Cowboys coach was surprised with the news on the set of FOX’s halftime show during Sunday’s divisional-round matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.

The surprising announcement clearly meant a lot to Johnson, who was crying tears of joy as he learned he’d be heading to Canton. His former quarterback, Troy Aikman, is already a Hall of Famer himself and judging by his reaction, he’s pretty happy to see his coach join him. FOX cameras cut to Aikman — who was in Green Bay to call the game — and he had tears in his eyes as he watched Johnson celebrate with the FOX studio crew.

Johnson and Aikman both made their respective debuts in 1989 with the Cowboys and struggled mightily early on. With Aikman under center for most of that first year, the Cowboys went 1-15. However, they steadily improved and ultimately won back-to-back Super Bowls in their fourth and fifth seasons.

Michael Irvin, who also was part of those great Cowboys teams, had a similar reaction he shared on Twitter, as did Emmitt Smith.

With tears in my eyes I watched my coach @JimmyJohnson get what he so rightfully earned. My Coach has turned men into CHAMPIONS on every level. Congrats Coach and welcome to the @ProFootballHOF !!!!! — Michael Irvin (@michaelirvin88) January 13, 2020

