Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Ex-Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Bill Cowher received the surprise of his life Saturday when he learned of his election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame during CBS’ live NFL postseason coverage.

It was Jimmy Johnson’s turn to hear the magic words Sunday night — and his reaction was truly priceless.

The former Dallas Cowboys head coach instantly got emotional during FOX’s halftime coverage of the Green Bay Packers-Seattle Seahawks divisional matchup when Hall of Fame president David Baker made a surprise appearance on set to deliver the news. Johnson immediately choked up and shared a few words of gratitude in between hugs.

Check it out:

Former @dallascowboys head coach @JimmyJohnson has been elected to the @ProFootballHOF as a member of the Class of 2020. Incredible moment as he finds out he is now a Hall of Famer. #PFHOF20 (via @NFLonFOX) pic.twitter.com/EydJ1GDX8Y — NFL (@NFL) January 13, 2020

Heartwarming.

Traditionally, Hall of Fame nominees learn of their election while congregated with friends and family in a hotel room. But we like this just as much (if not better).

Thumbnail photo via Danny Wild/USA TODAY Sports Images