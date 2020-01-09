Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This probably isn’t the kind of news the Philadelphia 76ers were hoping to hear.

Joel Embiid has a torn ligament in his left hand, the team announced Thursday. He currently is evaluating options and there is no set timetable for his return.

It’s unclear what caused the tear, but dislocating his left ring finger Monday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder — and returning to the game shortly after — likely didn’t help.

The news comes just hours before the Sixers are slated to take on Eastern Conference rival Boston Celtics at Wells Fargo Center. Despite winning their first two meetings of the season with the Celtics, the Sixers currently are 2.5 games behind Boston in the standings.

And losing Embiid indefinitely at this point in the season certainly is not ideal.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images