It’s hard to overstate what hockey means to John Marino and his family.

Paul Marino III, the twin brother of the Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman, shared an incredible story of how the sport of hockey shapes their lives Thursday during NESN’s broadcast of the Penguins versus Boston Bruins game. Paul Marino was born severely bowlegged, and his parents took doctors’ advice and put him on skates to help treat the condition.

However, Paul didn’t hit the ice alone, as John skated with him, and their love of hockey grew with every stride.

Now, following a three-year career at Harvard, John is an NHL rookie who is living his and his family’s hockey dreams.

The Marino family, who hail from Easton, Mass., enjoyed the Penguins’ matchup against the Bruins from the NESN studio suite at TD Garden. That’s where Paul Marino spoke to NESN’s Sophia Jurksztowicz during the first intermission.

Watch the Marinos’ story in the “Rockland Trust Relationship” video above presented by Rockland Trust, where each relationship matters.

Thumbnail photo via Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports Images